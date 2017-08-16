Communication activity between Beijing and Hotan launched

Children from Beijing and Hotan talk with each other at a gathering in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 15, 2017. A total of 150 representatives of children and women from Beijing and Hotan of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region joined in a launching ceremony of an activity to increase their communications on Tuesday. The communication activity will last till Aug. 21. (Xinhua/Wang Huajuan)

Children from Beijing and Hotan talk with each other at a gathering in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 15, 2017. A total of 150 representatives of children and women from Beijing and Hotan of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region joined in a launching ceremony of an activity to increase their communications on Tuesday. The communication activity will last till Aug. 21. (Xinhua/Wang Huajuan)

Children from Beijing and Hotan take selfies at a gathering in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 15, 2017. A total of 150 representatives of children and women from Beijing and Hotan of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region joined in a launching ceremony of an activity to increase their communications on Tuesday. The communication activity will last till Aug. 21. (Xinhua/Wang Huajuan)

Children from Beijing and Hotan exchange gifts at a gathering in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 15, 2017. A total of 150 representatives of children and women from Beijing and Hotan of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region joined in a launching ceremony of an activity to increase their communications on Tuesday. The communication activity will last till Aug. 21. (Xinhua/Wang Huajuan)