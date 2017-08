Tourists enjoy a moment in a pond covered with leaves of water-lily Victoria amazonica in Xishuangbanna tropical botanic garden in southwest China's Yunnan Province on Aug. 15, 2017. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

A young tourist enjoys a moment sitting on a leave of water-lily Victoria amazonica in Xishuangbanna tropical botanic garden in southwest China's Yunnan Province on Aug. 15, 2017. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

A tourist takes photo in Xishuangbanna tropical botanic garden in southwest China's Yunnan Province on Aug. 15, 2017. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

Photo taken on Aug. 15, 2017 shows an aerial view of Xishuangbanna tropical botanic garden in southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

