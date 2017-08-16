Wildfire sparked by 150 lightnings to burn months in US National Park

More than 150 lightning strikes sparked wildfires throughout the Glacier National Park of the United States, which may continue to burn till snow season comes, according to a press release on the park's Facebook account Tuesday.



Last Thursday, a storm brought a small blanket of rain and a lot of lightning through the area, sparking a wildfire coded "Sprague Fire" in such dry conditions, which scorched 100 acres (0.4 square km), said the press release.



Local fire department has evacuated dozens of visitors before closing the park, and used "a confine and contain suppression strategy" against the fire, since it burned in a steep terrain.



"The park expects that this fire may continue to burn in some capacity throughout the summer season before a snow event this fall," said the press release, with a picture showing two spots of bright flames burning on a green steep ridge.



Glacier National Park, located in the US state of Montana on the Canada-US border, is one of the most popular outdoor adventure places during summer time in the country, with 3 million people visiting it last year.

