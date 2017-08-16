Tevez allowed to treat injury in Argentina

Shanghai Shenhua forward Carlos Tevez has received permission to return to his native Argentina for treatment on a calf injury, according to widespread media reports.



Tevez's trip to Buenos Aires was only approved after the 33-year-old agreed in writing to return to Shanghai before the end of the month, local media said, citing Shenhua officials.



Speculation has mounted that Tevez wants to return to his former team Boca Juniors, the club he left to join Shenhua in an Asian record 84 million-euro move last December.



However the former Manchester United and Juventus attacker reportedly has a clause in his contract stipulating that Boca must pay half of his transfer fee if he doesn't complete his two-year contract.



Tevez has missed Shanghai Shenhua's past two matches due to the calf problem. He has scored just two goals from 11 matches in the Chinese Super League this season.

