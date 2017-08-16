Top US general in China to strengthen military ties

General Joseph Dunford, chair of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff (right), is welcomed by his Chinese counterpart Fang Fenghui in Beijing on Tuesday, August 15, 2017. Photo: Chinanews.com

The United States' top military officer is in Beijing for a three-day visit.General Joseph Dunford, chair of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, has already held talks with his Chinese counterpart Fang Fenghui.While in Beijing, Dunford will also meet Chinese officials to discuss US-China military cooperation, as well as the situation on the Korean Peninsula Dunford said Washington and Beijing have a lot of difficult issues to discuss."I think we had to be honest, we had many many difficult issues where we don't necessarily share the same perspective. But from our meetings in Washington DC, and from the very productive meeting we just completed, I know we share one thing, we share a commitment to work through these difficult issues" said Dunford.For his part, General Fang Fenghui suggested Dunford's time in China is mostly going to be a trust-building exercise."I believe that through your visit, we will be able to implement a consensus, made by the presidents of China and the US, to help you know more about our military and to promote military cooperation between our two countries," the Chinese general said.As part of their meeting, the two sides signed a document on establishing a dialogue mechanism between the two militaries.Over the next few days, the US delegation will observe Chinese military exercises in the northeastern city of Shenyang, as well as hold talks with high-level Chinese military officials.This is Dunford's first visit to China as the chair of the Joint Chiefs.