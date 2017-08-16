12-meter-long electric smart bus starts road test in central China

Photo taken on Aug. 15, 2017 shows a 12-meter-long electric smart bus running on the road during a road test in Zhuzhou, central China's Hunan Province. Chinese rail maker CRRC announced it has developed a 12-meter-long electric smart bus on July 18, with a top speed of 40 kilometers per hour. (Xinhua/Shen Hong)

