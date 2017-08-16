People of Yi ethnic group dance with tourists during a celebration of the annual torch festival in Qinglong County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 15, 2017. The 7th Torch Festival "Colorful Guizhou" kicked off in Qinglong on Tuesday. Local people of Yi ethnic group and tourists from across China gathered to enjoy dancing and singing here. (Xinhua/Chen Haining)

People of Yi ethnic group perform in the opening ceremony of the annual torch festival in Qinglong County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 15, 2017. The 7th Torch Festival "Colorful Guizhou" kicked off in Qinglong on Tuesday. Local people of Yi ethnic group and tourists from across China gathered to enjoy dancing and singing here. (Xinhua/Chen Haining)

People of Yi ethnic group dance with tourists during a celebration of the annual torch festival in Qinglong County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 15, 2017. The 7th Torch Festival "Colorful Guizhou" kicked off in Qinglong on Tuesday. Local people of Yi ethnic group and tourists from across China gathered to enjoy dancing and singing here. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

People of Yi ethnic group light torches to celebrate the annual torch festival in Qinglong County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 15, 2017. The 7th Torch Festival "Colorful Guizhou" kicked off in Qinglong on Tuesday. Local people of Yi ethnic group and tourists from across China gathered to enjoy dancing and singing here. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

People of Yi ethnic group dance with tourists during a celebration of the annual torch festival in Qinglong County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 15, 2017. The 7th Torch Festival "Colorful Guizhou" kicked off in Qinglong on Tuesday. Local people of Yi ethnic group and tourists from across China gathered to enjoy dancing and singing here. (Xinhua/Chen Haining)