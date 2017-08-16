China offers option for Mideast peace through economic development

As the Middle East continues to be mired in chaotic violence, rivalry and terrorism, an old question is raised again: what is the way out for the volatile region?
Far too often, people are inclined to look to the US-led West for answers. But, unfortunately, it seems that the West has over the decades nearly run out of options for peace in the Middle East without achieving a major breakthrough.
One fact that is too often ignored is that the West itself is part of the problem in the Middle East.
For example, the one-sided US support to Israel is blamed for the deadlock in the Israeli-Palestinian peace process, which has been punctuated from time to time by violent clashes like those in East Jerusalem in July.
A visit to the Gulf in May by US President Donald Trump
is suspected to be behind the ongoing standoff in the Gulf between Qatar and the Saudi Arabia-led quartet.
Not to mention the US-led invasion of Iraq, as well as the US-led military intervention in Libya and Syria, which have sown seeds of hatred, suffering and poverty, and have further have spawned violence and terrorism.
Disappointed at the West, many people in the Middle East are longing for a new voice, or a new initiative from parties beyond the Western world to help push forward the regional peace process. A rising China ready to take more international responsibilities stands out as an alternative.
China has been impartial and fair on the issues that have plagued the Middle East, presenting a unique vision of the region's future.
In sharp contrast to many Western powers' arrogance, selfishness and inclination to resort to the use of force, China's option upholds that dialogue is key to overcoming differences and development to eliminating poverty and conflicts.
First, China always calls for resolving differences and feuds through diplomacy and political dialogue.
Regarding the recent Israeli-Palestinian violence and the standoff in the Gulf, it has urged all parties to seek a solution through dialogue and talks.
Second, China is working hard to promote economic development in the Middle East, trying, in a creative way, to lead the region out of chaos, poverty and inequality, which are the major root causes of violence and terrorism.
While stepping up its humanitarian aid to the war-torn or hunger-stricken countries in the region, such as Syria, South Sudan, Yemen and Palestine, China has also welcomed all countries in the region to join its Belt and Road
Initiative, which aims to build trade and infrastructure networks along ancient Silk Road
trade routes to seek common development and prosperity.
The initiative is designed to enable participating countries to create more jobs and bring a better life to their people.
With projects for new roads, bridges, railways and ports, among others, China has offered real hope for building a new Middle East that will enjoy peace and prosperity in a foreseeable future.