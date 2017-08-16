Mainland becomes the largest holder of US Treasury securities

The Chinese mainland has again become the largest overseas foreign holder of US Treasury securities, pushing Japan down to second place, according to data revealed by the US Department of the Treasury on Tuesday.

The data shows that in June, the mainland bought $44.3 billion US Treasury securities the same month, making its total holdings of US bonds, notes and bills reach about $1.15 trillion in total.

The Chinese mainland has been increasing its holdings of US Treasury securities for five consecutive months.

Japan, which replaced China as the US' biggest Treasury securities holder last October, sold about $20 billion of Treasuries in June. Its current holdings of US Treasury securities amount to about $1.09 trillion.

Cgtn.com cited an economist as saying that China's rising demand for US Treasuries was driven by strong trade flows between the two countries.

China-US trade surged by 14.3 percent to $318 billion in dollar terms in the first seven months of 2017 compared to the same period last year, customs data showed.

The US Treasury data also shows that Hong Kong is currently the ninth biggest holder of US Treasury securities, with its holdings of US Treasury securities reaching approximately $203 billion.

China's foreign exchange reserves rose to $3.08 trillion in July after increasing for six straight months, according to data from the country's central bank.