91 killed, 9.6 million people affected by floods in eastern India

The floods in India's eastern state of Bihar killed at least 91 people and affected over 9.6 million others, officials said Wednesday.



According to officials, heavy rains for the past three days triggered flash floods, inundating large swathes of land in the districts north and east of Patna city, the capital of Bihar.



The incessant rains in catchment areas of neighbouring Nepal too have contributed to the worsening situation, reports said.



The deluge has hit 12 districts and flood situation continues to be grim.



"Rescue and relief work is being carried out," state's Chief Minister Nitish Kumar told media. "The increasing water level and incessant rains have caused floods inflicting a heavy loss."



Thousands of residents have been forced to flee their homes even as disaster relief force personnel and troops were carrying rescue operations.



The authorities have set up relief camps for the affected people.



"Around 12 districts are reeling under the impact of flood," an official said. "More than 340 relief camps have been set up in the affected areas, where thousands of people are taking shelter."



The local government has announced a compensation of 6,216 US dollars for each family that has lost member in the floods.



Authorities said two helicopters have also been pressed into service to airdrop food packets in the affected areas.



The deluge has hampered rail traffic in the areas as rail traffic between Sitamarhi and Darbhanga has been stopped in the wake of damaged railway tracks.



The state's chief minister conducted an aerial survey of the flood-hit districts. A government spokesman said the chief minister was closely monitoring the situation.

