Multi-colored ponds in Sichuan

Source:Chinanews.com Published: 2017/8/16 14:11:23

Crystal clear ponds in Songpan, Sichuan, shine with different colors, attracting visitors to enjoy the colorful visual feast. The beautiful ponds are the result of the formation of talpatate.  Photo: Chinanews.com


 

Crystal clear ponds in Songpan, Sichuan, shine with different colors, attracting visitors to enjoy the colorful visual feast. The beautiful ponds are the result of the formation of talpatate. Photo: Chinanews.com


 

Crystal clear ponds in Songpan, Sichuan, shine with different colors, attracting visitors to enjoy the colorful visual feast. The beautiful ponds are the result of the formation of talpatate. Photo: Chinanews.com


 

Crystal clear ponds in Songpan, Sichuan, shine with different colors, attracting visitors to enjoy the colorful visual feast. The beautiful ponds are the result of the formation of talpatate.  Photo: Chinanews.com


 

Crystal clear ponds in Songpan, Sichuan, shine with different colors, attracting visitors to enjoy the colorful visual feast. The beautiful ponds are the result of the formation of talpatate.  Photo: Chinanews.com


 

Posted in: GALLERY,LIFE
blog comments powered by Disqus