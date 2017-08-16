Mourning ceremony held for victims of Sichuan quake

Source:Xinhua Published: 2017/8/16 14:12:46

Rescuers lay flowers during a mourning ceremony for victims of the earthquake in Jiuzhaigou County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 15, 2017. A 7.0-magnitude earthquake struck the popular tourist destination of Jiuzhaigou last Tuesday night. (Xinhua/Wang Jian)


 

Mourners observe a minute of silence at a mourning ceremony for victims of the earthquake in Jiuzhaigou County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 15, 2017. A 7.0-magnitude earthquake struck the popular tourist destination of Jiuzhaigou last Tuesday night. (Xinhua/Zhou Wangbo)


 

