Cargo train links Poland with China's Jiangxi

A new China-Europe freight train was launched Tuesday, linking Poland with Ganzhou in east China's Jiangxi Province.
The train, loaded with 41 containers of furniture, electronic goods, clothes and toys, departed from Ganzhou for Warsaw, Poland through Manzhouli port in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.
According to Gui Jiaxiang, an official with the Ganzhou entry-exit inspection and quarantine bureau, Ganzhou has already established cargo train links with Russia and several Central Asian countries.
Gui said links to Turkmenistan and Tajikistan are expected in August.
Ganzhou was important in early revolutionary activities of the Communist Party of China due to its remote mountain ranges, but its wartime geographical advantages have been a stumbling block in its development.
Encouraged by the Belt and Road
Initiative, more than 20 Chinese cities now run trains to central Asia and Europe.
Ganzhou is working to become an international cargo distribution center.