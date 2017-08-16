China postage stamp album

Postage stamp not only carries practical function as the postage certificate issued by the postal administration, but also boasts for collecting value as it may relate to certain memorable event with its special design.Xinhuanet will take you through some of the meaningful Chinese stamps issued in recent years.China issued commemorative stamps to mark the 90th founding anniversary of PLA

A postal staff shows a sheet of commemorative stamp for the 90th founding anniversary of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) in Huainan City, east China's Anhui Province, July 31, 2017. China Post issued a new set of commemorative stamps to mark the 90th founding anniversary of PLA on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

Stamps issued for International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking

Citizens line up to buy commemorative stamps issued for this year's International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking in Handan City, north China's Hebei Province, June 26, 2017. Events are held nationwide to mark the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking. (Xinhua/Hao Qunying)

China Post released special stamps “Chinese Dinosaurs”

A staff member of post office shows the special stamps "Chinese Dinosaurs" in Shijiazhuang City, capital of north China's Hebei Province, May 19, 2017. China Post released the special stamps "Chinese Dinosaurs" on Friday. (Xinhua/Jia Minjie)

Stamp exhibition held to mark 20th anniversary of establishment of HKSAR

People look at stamps issued in 1997 at a stamp exhibition in south China's Hong Kong, April 11, 2017. In commemoration of the 20th anniversary of the establishment of Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, a stamp exhibition was held from April 11 to 13 here. (Xinhua/Wang Shen)

China Post issued Lunar New Year special stamps for the Year of Rooster

Photo taken on Jan. 5, 2017 shows the special stamps for the Year of the Rooster (Dingyou Year) in Beijing, capital of China. China Post on Thursday officially issued the Lunar New Year special stamp. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)

Stamps issued to mark 150th anniversary of Sun Yat-sen's birth

Photo taken on Nov. 12, 2016 shows commemorative stamps for the 150th anniversary of Sun Yat-sen's birth in Beijing, capital of China. China Post issued a set of commemorative stamps for the 150th anniversary of Sun Yat-sen's birth on Saturday. (Xinhua/Li He)



China Post issued special stamp set for G20 Hangzhou Summit

Photo taken on Aug. 24, 2016 shows a set of commemorative stamps marking the coming G20 Hangzhou Summit in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province. China Post will issue a special stamp set for the G20 Hangzhou Summit on Aug. 27. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)



China Post issued special stamps about Shanghai Disneyland

A staff worker shows a special stamp about Shanghai Disneyland at a post office in Shanghai, east China, on June 16, 2016. China Post issued a set of special stamps about Shanghai Disneyland on Thursday. The patterns on the stamps are Disney classic cartoon characters Mickey and Minnie and the Fantasy Fairy Tale Castle. (Xinhua/Zhuang Yi)



China Post officially issued Lunar New Year special stamps for the Year of Monkey

A post office employee shows a set of Bingshen Year special stamps for the Year of Monkey in Shanghai, east China, Jan. 5, 2016. China Post on Tuesday officially issued the Lunar New Year special stamp, which has a face value of 1.2 yuan (about 18 U.S. cents). The Chinese Year of Monkey, or the lunar Bingshen Year, will begin on Feb. 8 this year. (Xinhua/Zhuang Yi)

China issued special stamps showing the Palace Museum

A working staff from Zhejiang Stamps Company shows stamps featuring the Palace Museum, which will be released on Oct. 10, 2015, by China Post. (Xinhua/Long wei)



China Post issued special stamps for Year of Goat

A post office employee shows a full page of the "Yiweinian" special stamp for the Year of Goat in Hefei, capital of east China's Anhui Province, Jan. 4, 2015. China Post is to issue a set of one stamp on the Year of Goat on Jan. 5. The special stamp has a face value of 1.2 yuan (about 20 U.S. cents). (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)