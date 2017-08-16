China postage stamp album

A postal staff shows a sheet of commemorative stamp for the 90th founding anniversary of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) in Huainan City, east China's Anhui Province, July 31, 2017. China Post issued a new set of commemorative stamps to mark the 90th founding anniversary of PLA on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)
Citizens line up to buy commemorative stamps issued for this year's International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking in Handan City, north China's Hebei Province, June 26, 2017. Events are held nationwide to mark the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking. (Xinhua/Hao Qunying)
A staff member of post office shows the special stamps "Chinese Dinosaurs" in Shijiazhuang City, capital of north China's Hebei Province, May 19, 2017. China Post released the special stamps "Chinese Dinosaurs" on Friday. (Xinhua/Jia Minjie)
People look at stamps issued in 1997 at a stamp exhibition in south China's Hong Kong, April 11, 2017. In commemoration of the 20th anniversary of the establishment of Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, a stamp exhibition was held from April 11 to 13 here. (Xinhua/Wang Shen)
Photo taken on Jan. 5, 2017 shows the special stamps for the Year of the Rooster (Dingyou Year) in Beijing, capital of China. China Post on Thursday officially issued the Lunar New Year special stamp. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)
Photo taken on Nov. 12, 2016 shows commemorative stamps for the 150th anniversary of Sun Yat-sen's birth in Beijing, capital of China. China Post issued a set of commemorative stamps for the 150th anniversary of Sun Yat-sen's birth on Saturday. (Xinhua/Li He)
Photo taken on Aug. 24, 2016 shows a set of commemorative stamps marking the coming G20 Hangzhou Summit in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province. China Post will issue a special stamp set for the G20 Hangzhou Summit on Aug. 27. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)
A staff worker shows a special stamp about Shanghai Disneyland at a post office in Shanghai, east China, on June 16, 2016. China Post issued a set of special stamps about Shanghai Disneyland on Thursday. The patterns on the stamps are Disney classic cartoon characters Mickey and Minnie and the Fantasy Fairy Tale Castle. (Xinhua/Zhuang Yi)
A post office employee shows a set of Bingshen Year special stamps for the Year of Monkey in Shanghai, east China, Jan. 5, 2016. China Post on Tuesday officially issued the Lunar New Year special stamp, which has a face value of 1.2 yuan (about 18 U.S. cents). The Chinese Year of Monkey, or the lunar Bingshen Year, will begin on Feb. 8 this year. (Xinhua/Zhuang Yi)
A working staff from Zhejiang Stamps Company shows stamps featuring the Palace Museum, which will be released on Oct. 10, 2015, by China Post. (Xinhua/Long wei)
A post office employee shows a full page of the "Yiweinian" special stamp for the Year of Goat in Hefei, capital of east China's Anhui Province, Jan. 4, 2015. China Post is to issue a set of one stamp on the Year of Goat on Jan. 5. The special stamp has a face value of 1.2 yuan (about 20 U.S. cents). (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)