India asks Internet firms to remove Blue Whale game links

The Indian government directed Google, Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, Microsoft and Yahoo to immediately remove links of what it termed "the dangerous" online game - Blue Whale Challenge from its websites, official broadcaster All India Radio (AIR) said Wednesday.



The online game has reportedly led to suicide of children in India and other countries.



"The Ministry of Electronics and IT in a letter to the internet majors said there are instances of children committing suicide in India while playing Blue Whale Challenge," the broadcaster said.



The ministry has directed these Internet based companies to ensure that any such link of the deadly game should be removed immediately from social media platforms.



The online Blue Whale challenge is a game in which the player is given certain tasks to complete for a period of 50 days and the final task leads to committing suicide. The participants are asked to share daring photos after finishing the different levels of the game. The photos are spread through links on social media platforms.



Last month a teenager from southern Indian state of Kerala hanged himself to death. Media reports said her mother on Monday informed police she now suspects her son took his life to complete the infamous Blue Whale Challenge.

