World Youth Business Conference opens in Beijing

Guests take a photo together at the event. Photo Courtesy of the World Youth Business Conference





Economic counselor of the Pakistani Embassy in Beijing Erfa Iqbal gives a speech. Photo: Courtesy of the World Youth Business Conference









On August 12, the 18th International Youth Day, the 1st World Youth Business Conference 2017 took place in Beijing. Li Jinhua, the vice chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference announced the start of the conference. Some 500 representatives from different countries and regions attended the event in which they shared ideas over the establishment of a common destiny of the World Young Businesses under the background of global economy.



The vice president of the World Youth Business Conference Xing Fuyou delivered an opening remark, followed by the vice president of the 9th All China Federation of Industry and Commerce Cheng Lu. Other representatives included the deputy director of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the 11th National People's Congress Ma Wenpu and the counselor of the Permanent Mission to the United Nations Zhang Xiaoan. The economic counselor of the Pakistani Embassy in Beijing Erfa Iqbal also attended the event and gave a speech.



At the two paralleled forums late in the day, scholars, entrepreneurs and government officials joined in the discussion about how to get the younger generations more involved in the international cooperation of the Belt and Road initiative. Member of the All-China Youth Federation Wang Pu gave a speech about building up leadership among the youth.



The World Youth Business Conference will be held every year during the International Youth Day, aiming to provide the World Young Entrepreneurs a platform of communication and cooperation in the face of global opportunities and challenges.





