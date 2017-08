Photo taken on Aug. 15, 2017 shows soldiers during the celebration ceremony of the 57th anniversary of independence in Brazzaville, capital of the Republic of Congo. (Xinhua)

President of the Republic of Congo Denis Sassou Nguesso addresses the celebration ceremony of the 57th anniversary of independence in Brazzaville, capital of the Republic of Congo, on Aug. 15, 2017. (Xinhua)