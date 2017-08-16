Langham Hospitality Group holds Chinese culinary competition

The evaluation group and the chefs Photo: Courtesy of Langham Hospitality Group





The 2017 Langham Rising Star Chinese Culinary Competition of the Langham Hospitality Group was held in Guangzhou, Guangdong Province at the beginning of Autumn on the Chinese lunar calendar.



Twenty-two young chefs from 12 hotels of the Langham Hospitality Group in China gathered in the Guangzhou Nanfeng Langham Hotel for the competition. They are from three well-known brands of Cantonese cuisine of the Langham Hospitality Group - T'ang Court, Ming Court and Yat Tung Heen.



In order to ensure the professionalism and impartiality of the competition, the Langham Hospitality Group invited five people including senior food critics and food media professionals from Hong Kong and Guangzhou, as well as representatives of the Langham Hospitality Group management team to form an evaluation group. They were responsible for tasting and evaluating the dishes made in each of the themed section, which included poultry, beef, sea fish (tiger spots) and seafood (shell).



The themes were released before the competition, and each chef had time to plan innovative dishes. On site, they had 45 minutes to cook each dish. After cooking, they made a presentation on preparation and characteristics of the dish to the evaluation group.



After being reviewed by the judges in four areas, which were food pairing, cooking skills, taste and appearance, the top two chefs with the highest scores of each theme were winners. The winners' dishes will be added to the menus where the winning chefs work.



Chef Li Sheng from Ningbo Langham Place Hotel won the top award of the Raising Star through his excellent performance of preparing quinoa and pigeon. And the Guangzhou Nanfeng Langham Hotel fully showed the strength of the hotel's culinary team and won awards in all four themes. Vegetables, bean curd and black-finned pearl and, "crossing-the-bridge" beef won the gold award of the sea fish and beef themes; roast pigeon, lixiang style and water-soaked Japanese scallop won the silver award of the poultry and seafood theme. They were the hotel who gained the most awards.





Vegetables, bean curd and black-finned pearl Photo: Courtesy of Langham Hospitality Group





In the hotel industry, in terms of Chinese food, the Michelin-starred Langham Hospitality Group is really eye-catching. T'ang Court, with the high-quality Chinese food of the Langham Hospitality Group, has become the only restaurant with the honor of three stars. As featured products and characteristics of Langham Hotel and the resort hotel, T'ang Court and Ming Court Cantonese cuisine restaurants have followed the development steps of the group to more cities, thus showing the essence of the high-quality Cantonese cuisine for food lovers and the industry.



The competition has created a kind of atmosphere and environment that enables the Chinese chef teams from different hotels to learn from and exchange with each other so as to keep innovating and improving their skills. It provides a display platform for the young and potential talents and elects talents to the group.



