Word matters

Illustration: Luo Xuan/GT

"The molesters look just like ordinary people, but their eyes are different."So said Liu Xiao (pseudonym), a sheriff in Sihui Station, Chaoyang district and a veteran in hunting molesters. Summer is a peak season for molesters because as the heat rises people tend to shed layers of clothes exposing more of their bodies. Accordingly, a team was established to hunt molesters by police officers in Sihui Station and has arrested 40 molesters in the subway in less than two months. The deputy director of the station says that their aim was to offer women a safer environment in the subway and enhance their sense of security in public places. (Source: The Beijing News)