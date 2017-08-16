Missing out on the arts

Illustration: Luo Xuan/GT





When the remodeling of my apartment was finally completed, I started to search for furniture and other decorations to suit my taste.



Beijing has many furniture markets located in different areas that sell all styles of furniture, making it easy for people to find exactly what they like. However, I was stuck when attempting to buy paintings.



As someone who has practiced Chinese traditional painting for years when I was little, I have formed my own ideas of aesthetics. However, faced with a large variety of painting options, I was confused on which ones to select for my apartment.



I knew little about Western oil paintings or watercolor paintings, and I knew nothing about the names of contemporary or rising artists. I have loved art since childhood but had to drop painting when I started middle school. Back then, I was told by my parents and teachers to focus on academic study, and painting, which won't help increase my scores to enter a university, should be abandoned.



That was how I lost the opportunity to explore something I was really interested in. However, the decision ultimately led me to my ideal university and helped me gain a decent job in Beijing.



In order to find paintings that met my expectations, I searched for information related to art on the Internet, but I barely found anything that would guide me on how to choose a painting. On Taobao, I found many replicas of works by renowned artists priced at hundreds of yuan. But I don't think I want to buy a copy of a small size Impression, Sunrise by Claude Monet, although I like the paintings of the French artist a lot.



The other day, I was talking to a friend of mine who is also an art lover about my inability to choose artwork for my apartment. She said she often bought art when she traveled abroad. She didn't have any specific art education, and she just picked the art that appealed to her. Even though my friend is a graduate of one of the most prestigious universities in China, she has very little knowledge when it comes to the world of art.



In China, there is a high threshold for common people to enter into the world of art, and contemporary artists and connectors have made little effort to help the ordinary people understand the current culture.



Many people believe that Chinese people born in the 1980s lack aesthetic knowledge due to the overload of study and missing arts education during their adolescence. It is also not easy to cultivate an appreciation and understanding once you graduate and get into the workforce. My friend and I have been too busy with work to make an effort to cultivate our understanding in this area.



My friend said she wants her son to become an artist or be well versed in some form of art such as playing the piano or painting. She also wants to send her son to a university that is well-known for their arts programs.



I am supportive of her idea. I hope the future generations in China won't have to sacrifice their talents in the arts to get into a university.



