Earthquake aftershock

I heard about the earthquake in Jiuzhaigou, Sichuan Province on August 8, and I felt terrible for the people there. My husband is from Sichuan, and when we were there a lot of people were talking about the devastating 2008 Sichuan earthquake. We visited Jiuzhaigou in 2015, and I found it one of the most beautiful places I had ever seen. My husband and I both love Songpan, a county near Jiuzhaigou, and would love to live there for a while if we had the chance.



I also have personal experience of how it feels to have family involved in an earthquake. In 2015, my husband was at Mount Qomolangma (commonly known in the West as Mount Everest) base camp when the Nepal earthquake hit. I didn't know if he was injured or dead for more than a day. It was a terrible experience, and I broke down.



He was back to China after almost a week due to minor injuries, but others in his team were not so lucky - five died and most were seriously injured.



When he came back to China, I was relieved but also felt guilty because he was safe, had a good apartment and good medical care to get over this awful experience. I was then thinking about all the Nepalese who had nowhere to go and had to get by with what was left of their homes. So, whenever I hear there is an earthquake, I feel very emotional and my heart goes out to all the families that have to rebuild their lives and their communities.



It is a shame that such disasters happen, but China is taking care of its citizens. When I visited my husband's family, I saw many new houses and new streets. Because of the 2008 earthquake, they got money from the government and the government built new roads, schools and hospitals, unlike Nepal. I was there in 2016 and most people were still just living in the ruins of their homes or even in tents because they hadn't seen any money from their government yet.



We can't prevent disasters, but we can help the victims as much as we can. I am happy to hear that China is helping Sichuan as much as possible. I find it one of the most beautiful provinces of China, but unfortunately, also one that has the most earthquakes. People are getting used to it and know what to do, but we can never predict the magnitude and where it strike next!



This article was published on the Global Times Metropolitan section Two Cents page, a space for reader submissions, including opinion, humor and satire. The ideas expressed are those of the author alone, and do not represent the position of the Global Times.