China takes measures to promote foreign investment growth

The State Council, China's cabinet, on Wednesday made public a series of measures for ensuring the steady growth of foreign investment.



China should make its foreign investment environment "more law-based, internationalized and convenient" to promote growth and raise the quality of foreign investment, according to a document from the State Council.



"[The country] should further reduce market access restrictions for foreign capital," the document said.



It will roll out nationwide a negative list for investment that has been tested in pilot free-trade zones as soon as possible.



China will expand market access to allow foreign capital to enter sectors including new-energy vehicle manufacturing, ship design, aircraft maintenance and railway passenger transportation, the document said.



The government will also make fiscal and taxation support policies, improve the investment environment in national-level development zones, and facilitate the cross-border flow of personnel.

