Bahrain slams Tillerson's accusation of discrimination against Shiites

The Bahraini government condemned on Wednesday a statement by US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson in which he accused Bahrain of discriminating against Shiite communities.



Tillerson made the comment when he released the International Religious Freedom Report for 2016 on Tuesday.



"The comments by US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson about Bahrain are inappropriate, disappointing and ill-informed, which reflect a deep misunderstanding of the facts on the ground," said Bahrain's foreign affairs ministry.



"All of our communities and denominations, including our Shiite community, have and will continue to serve as prosecutors and judges, journalists and academics, diplomats, military officers, policemen and women, members of the cabinet and parliament, and business persons and students, all of whom put the national interests above all else," the ministry added.



Any detentions or arrests are undertaken based on reasonable suspicion of criminal activity according to the laws of the kingdom regardless of race, sect, ethnic origin or gender, it noted.



"We urge the respected United States Department of State to engage in direct consultations, more accurate and nuanced fact-finding, and sophisticated analysis, before commenting on our government and society," the ministry concluded.



Bahrain, a close US ally, is home to the Fifth Fleet of the latter's navy.

