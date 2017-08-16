Interview with the new Consul General of the

Angili was born in 1976 in Ankara and is now married with one child. He obtained his Bachelor's degree in International Relations from Marmara University's International Relations Department in 1998 and his Master's degree in International Law and International Relations from University of Kent in 2006.



Since 1998 he has been involved in foreign affairs in his country and for Turkish institutions functioning abroad. Prior to joining the consulate in Shanghai, Angili was the Deputy Directorate General for Multilateral Economic Affairs at the



Before that he served as Consul General of Turkey in Kazan from 2012 to 2014. From 2008 to 2012, Angili was a counselor at the Embassy of Turkey in Tokyo.



An Tong is Angili's Chinese name. Tong in Angili's Chinese name and Tunç in his Turkish name both mean "bronze" and also have similar pronunciation, which makes him believe that the two cultures once shared a source language.



Turkey and China developed warm relations in 1971. As a transcontinental country stretching across Asia and Europe, Turkey plays a critical geological role connecting the two continents. It boasts a strong industry base and rich natural resources.



Like China, Turkey is a country with a long history and an ancient civilization. As the final point of the old



According to Angili, there are 2,000 Turkish expats in Shanghai, Anhui, Zhejiang and Jiangsu provinces. Half of them are living in Shanghai. Most are working in Turkish companies that have offices here. The second-largest group are the Turkish students attending Chinese universities.



Angili recently sat down with the Global Times to share some of his new ideas for further cooperation between Turkey and China.



Q: Within the framework of the



A: Before the 2015



At a summit of Belt and Road initiative held in May, Turkey's own development strategy Middle Corridor Plan was regarded as part of this initiative. To make it more concrete, Turkey is now negotiating with China to establish railway projects in Turkey, from the east part to west part, which is the largest part of Silk Road cooperation with China.



Apart from that, in 2013, we opened the Marmary Tunnel under the Bosporus Strait of Istanbul. The two continents, Asia and Europe, now have a connection by rail under the sea. Now we have trains from Beijing and Xi'an to London through Turkey.



In 2016, we opened Yavuz Sultan Selim bridge, the third cross-over bridge over the Bosporus. It is one of the largest suspension bridges in the world and we think this also contributes to the Belt and Road initiative in terms of transportation.



And another approved idea is to improve the cooperation between the customs authorities of the Silk Road countries. Quick customs clearance is as important as roads. We need to work with the many customs to standardize the paperwork to shorten the time of rail transportation.



In addition, energy is another important element. OBOR (One Belt One Road) is meant to boost the development of developing countries, while more development we need, more energy we require. Turkey is also cooperating with China on this issue.



We think that tourism cooperation plays an important element between Turkey and China. 2018 is announced as year of Tourism of Turkey in China. We would like to better introduce Turkey to Chinese people with some artistic culture and events. Shanghai will be one of the most important parts of those events because the majority of Chinese overseas travellers are from Shanghai or cities around Shanghai.



Currently, there are about 300,000 Chinese travelling to Turkey every year, among 120 million Chinese travelling abroad. Considering Turkey's geological location between Africa, Middle East, Europe and China, we think we can increase that number. To do that, it is of great importance to introduce all aspects of Turkey.



Q: Turkey boasts huge amounts of historical relics inherited from its ancient culture. So its tourism is well developed. How many visitors from Shanghai to Turkey are there every year? Are there any other reciprocal programs related to tourism in the near future?



A: Now there are direct flights every day from Shanghai and other cities like Beijing and Guangzhou to Istanbul. Shanghai is the busiest. We want to increase the frequency and expand the airlines to more cities.



The role of media is also very important. Before I came here, there was a Chinese TV show named Sisters of Flowers shot in Istanbul with some Chinese celebrities. It increased interest of Chinese public in Turkey. So we would like to develop more similar projects with the media next year.



We want the number of Chinese travellers in Turkey to grow. Our aim is to reach 1 million in the future. To do that, we should have better contact with Chinese media.



Q: Both Turkey and China are ancient civilizations, so the cultural communication could generate exciting sparks. What can we expect in this aspect?



A: China has Confucius institutes to teach Chinese language and promote Chinese culture. Now we are allowed to build similar institutes in China. I think the first will be opened in Beijing, because it is the capital. But after that, hopefully next year, we might have one in Shanghai.



If we have a cultural center here in Shanghai focusing on Turkish language, literature and culture, we think it will be really helpful to promote Turkish culture in Shanghai.



In modern times, films are a good medium for cultural communication. Shanghai has an international film festival here, we have one in Istanbul. So maybe we can organize such kind of film festivals to show Chinese more about Turkey.



And another thing is literature. Shanghai has an International Literature Festival. We can invite writers to join. Maybe we can push more Turkish books to be translated to Chinese and vice versa. Some books of Mo Yan, the Chinese Nobel Prize winner, were translated to Turkish. This can impress more ordinary people in a better way.



Q: Are there any expectations in education?



A: Now there are 2,000 Turkish students studying in China. Shanghai University and Shanghai International Studies University already have cooperation with Turkish universities. We are also trying to develop contacts between Shanghai Jiao Tong University and Fudan University, and their counterparts in Turkey.



We have a project which is still under discussion: a Turkey-China University in Turkey. We have ones with Germany and Japan. Why not China? It could cover Chinese language, literature, even Chinese medicine, but not limited to that. I think it would be a good opportunity to make academic cooperation more structured.



Old City, an ancient area of Istanbul, Turkey



