Foreign expert, security authorities lay out new work permit rules for foreign NGOs

The State Administration of Foreign Experts Affairs (SAFEA) and the Ministry of Public Security (MPS) have jointly issued a new notice on how foreigners working with overseas NGOs should apply for their work permits, said the Beijing police's NGO management office Wednesday.



According to the MPS' overseas NGO management office's official WeChat account on Wednesday, the notice stipulates that overseas NGO's chief delegates who are classed as "high-level foreign talents" according to SAFEA standards can apply for up to five year-long work permits online if they present their chief delegate certificate, health check certificate and complete an online work permit application.

Overseas NGO chief delegates with a recommendation letter provided by a provincial public security department can also enjoy the streamlined procedures and longer permit terms.

"Under the agreement reached by the SAFEA and MPS, chief delegates will have to do less paperwork and their documents will be reviewed more quickly when they are applying for work permits, and longer terms will be granted to them," Duan Jianqiang, a police liaison officer at the NGO management office of the Beijing Municipal Public Security Bureau, told the Global Times Wednesday.

Other foreign delegates of overseas NGOs can apply for work permits online with their delegate certificate and health certificate. Work permit application standards will be eased in terms of age, educational background and work experience for holders of delegate certificates.

The notice also says that the non-delegate employees of overseas NGOs can apply for work permits under the same regulations that apply to other foreigners working in China.

Under the new NGO management law, each overseas NGO can only have a maximum of four employees registered as delegates. This meant that until this latest regulation was released, it was impossible for foreign non-delegate employees of NGOs to get work permits. Now these workers will be able to obtain legal working status in China, rather than working on tourist visas or fraudulently registering their name with another organization, Duan explained.

Also, foreign employees of NGOs who only need to come to China temporarily to participate in a specific activity can receive short-term work permits if the NGOs' delegates apply for a work permit with the activity registration documents.

Under the new NGO law, NGOs must register their activities with the local security authorities beforehand.

NGO workers who need to work in China for over 90 days but less than a year can apply online for their work permit with their activity registration documents, contract, appointment letter and health check certificate. A promise mechanism will be adopted so they don't have to provide proof of their work experience, criminal record or educational background.

The notice also encourages relevant authorities to nominate foreign chief delegates, delegates and other employees of overseas NGOs for national and regional prizes such as the China Friendship Award for their outstanding contributions to China's public.



