New Zealand vows to keep social housing 'warm and dry'

The New Zealand government will spend 35.8 million NZ dollars (25.9 million US dollars) over the next financial year helping tenants living in better conditions, and making the country's social housing warmer, drier and healthier.



"We know that insulated homes are easier to heat and cheaper to keep warm. Warmer homes mean fewer visits to the doctor and less time off work or school. It also helps reduce diseases, such as respiratory illnesses and rheumatic fever," Social Housing Minister and Housing New Zealand Minister Amy Adams said on Wednesday.



All Housing New Zealand social houses, where possible, have been insulated. More than 85 percent, or around 50,300 social houses, are fully insulated, with the rest insulated where practical, according to the minister.



The investment over the next financial year will see 10,200 social houses upgraded with new heating, ventilation and thermal curtains under the Warm and Dry program, she said.



Since June 2015, 25,630 households throughout New Zealand have had their homes warmed up under the program at a cost of 81.3 million NZ dollars (58.88 million US dollars).

