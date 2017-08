An engineer passes two module fabrications for Yamal LNG, a liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant being built northeast of the Yamal Peninsula in Russia. A shipping boat loaded with the two module fabrications left Qingdao Port, East China's Shandong Province for Russia on Wednesday. Yamal is an LNG project located deep in the Russian Arctic. Three million tons of LNG will be transported to China annually. PetroChina is the second largest shareholder of the project. Photo: IC