Indian, Pakistani troops trade fire on Kashmir LoC

Troops of India and Pakistan exchanged heavy fire and targeted each other's positions Wednesday on the Line of Control (LoC) dividing Kashmir, officials said.



The two sides exchanged fire on LoC in Mendhar sector of frontier Poonch district, about 185 km southwest of Srinagar city, the summer capital of Indian-controlled Kashmir.



"The firing aimed at targeting Indian positions and civilian areas in Mankote sector started around 5:30 a.m. local time and continued until 1:00 p.m," an official said.



Indian army officials said their side retaliated to the firing and and gave a befitting reply to Pakistani troops.



According to officials, the Indian side has not suffered any damage or casualty in the skirmishes.



Last week a woman and an Indian army trooper were killed in similar exchange in the district.



According to Indian officials, over 300 incidents of ceasefire violations were recorded along the LoC this year.



New Delhi and Islamabad accuse each other of resorting to unprovoked firings and violating ceasefire agreements. And both the sides maintain that their troops gave befitting reply to the other side.



Kashmir, the Himalayan region divided between India and Pakistan, is claimed by both in full. Since their independence from Britain, the two countries have fought three wars, two exclusively over Kashmir.

