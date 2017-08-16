China's paper-cutting products welcomed

Source:Xinhua Published: 2017/8/16

Inheritor Shi Junfeng (L) introduces the paper-cutting technique of Man ethnic group to tourists in Chengde, north China's Hebei Province, Aug. 16, 2017. Local paper-cutting products of Man ethnic group are welcomed and sold to Southeast Asian and European countries in recent years. (Xinhua/Liu Huanyu) Photo: Xinhua


 

Inheritor Shi Junfeng creates a paper-cutting product of Man ethnic group in Chengde, north China's Hebei Province, Aug. 16, 2017. Local paper-cutting products of Man ethnic group are welcomed and sold to Southeast Asian and European countries in recent years. (Xinhua/Liu Huanyu)


 

Inheritor Shi Junfeng (R) introduces the paper-cutting technique of Man ethnic group to a tourist in Chengde, north China's Hebei Province, Aug. 16, 2017. Local paper-cutting products of Man ethnic group are welcomed and sold to Southeast Asian and European countries in recent years. (Xinhua/Liu Huanyu) Photo: Xinhua


 

Posted in: SOCIETY
