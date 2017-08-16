An abundance of books

Droves of local book lovers welcomed the return of their favorite annual literary feast, the Shanghai Book Fair, on Wednesday. With "love reading, love life" as its theme, this year's celebration of books, culture and knowledge will run through August 22.

Elderly bookworms browse at the Shanghai Book Fair. Photos: Yang Hui/GT

Throngs of readers at the main hall of the Shanghai Exhibition Center

With an exhibition area of 23,000 square meters, Shanghai Exhibition Center continues to host the main event, attended by over 500 domestic publishing houses with over 150,000 titles for locals to browse and purchase.Additionally, 940 presentations and reading activities will be organized around the city during the book fair. Famous authors and celebrities will give presentations and take part in events hosted at Shanghai Exhibition Center, local bookshops and other venues.Among a series of promotions by publishing houses and producers, Xie Rongbin, deputy editor-in-chief of the Global Times and Zhang Weiwei, director of the Institute of China Studies at Fudan University, introduced the Global Times' new book We are Optimistic about China, published by Sino-Culture Press.According to a research on Shanghai residents' reading habits released by Shanghai Municipal Press and Publication Bureau, local residents read 6.64 books per person on average last year.Global Times

Xie Rongbin (left), deputy editor-in-chief of the Global Times and Zhang Weiwei, director of the Institute of China Studies at Fudan University, at Shanghai Book Fair

Readers of all ages browse through books of a variety of genres.