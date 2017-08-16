DPRK denounces South Korean diplomats for rampant sexual offenses abroad

The official media of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) Wednesday denounced sexual offenses by South Korean diplomats in their posts abroad, calling them "representatives of corruption and depravity of South Korean society."



The official daily Rodong Sinmun said in an article that South Korean Foreign Ministry recently indicted its ambassador to Ethiopia for sexual abuse of a local employee, soon after a high-ranking diplomat of the South Korean embassy in another country was dismissed on charges of sexual assault against a woman employee.



It accused South Korean diplomats of "committing sex-related crimes everywhere they go, to say nothing of Asia, Africa and America."



"It is a shame on world diplomacy that the worst men of depravity and immorality take floors of international conferences while styling themselves as diplomats," it added.

