Driver spotted ‘stunt driving’ in new shared BMW

Looks like bikes are not the only vehicles taking a beating by China's shared economy consumers.



A driver looking to see what his shared BMW could do was caught on video skidding and swerving through a parking lot in Shenyang, Liaoning Province, media reported.



Ezzy, a car-sharing platform, rolled out its fleet of 1,500 BMW i3 electric cars in Shenyang, Liaoning Province this month.



The platform offers the luxury cars for a fee of 1.5 yuan ($0.22) a kilometer and a 999 yuan deposit.



Users must download the app, register and upload proof of driver's license. Then they must pass facial recognition and infrared blood alcohol tests.



Yet still, the desire to drift is apparently too strong.



In the uploaded 15-second clip, the royal blue beemer can be seen making a few figure-eights and fishtailing in the parking lot.



The video got both cheers and jeers on social media. "That series is only front-wheel drive. How can you drift?" wrote "yizhimengchunwang."



The city and BMW have a close relationship. The carmaker has opened its third plant in Shenyang, where it already runs a massive complex, Xinhua reported in May.



Diannaobao

