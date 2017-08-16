Turkey asks Germany to probe whereabouts of fugitive coup suspect

Turkey on Wednesday asked Berlin to investigate if a prime suspect of Turkey's failed coup last year has escaped to Germany, a Turkish Foreign Ministry official said.



Ankara issued a diplomatic note to the German authorities about news reports that Adil Oksuz, one of the chief plotters of the failed coup attempt, is hiding in Germany, the official told Xinhua on condition of anonymity.



Turkey has asked Germany for "investigation of the accuracy of the news reports, detention and extradition of the suspected plotter if the reports are accurate," the official said.



Oksuz, a professor who was briefly taken into custody at Akincilar Air Base in the capital Ankara on the night of the July 15 coup attempt, is referred to as "Imam of the Air Force" by the Turkish government.

