China-Cambodia forum for investment to open

Around 200 Chinese entrepreneurs are expected to participate in a China-Cambodia investment forum to be held in Cambodia in September, forum organizers said on Wednesday.



Many entrepreneurs have concerns about the political situation in Cambodia, but there is considerable potential for investing in sectors such as agriculture, education and medical treatment in the country, Yu Lingxiong, president of Shanghai-based Zheshang Industrial Group, the main sponsor of the forum, told the Global Times on Wednesday.



China is Cambodia's largest trading partner and its largest source of foreign investment, according to the Chinese Embassy in Cambodia.



Bilateral trade between China and Cambodia in 2016 rose by 7.4 percent year-on-year to $4.8 billion, said the statement. As of the end of 2016, China's total contracted investment in Cambodia reached $11.8 billion, accounting for 34.3 percent of Cambodia's total foreign investment, it added.





