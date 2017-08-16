Boost for foreign investment

Source:Xinhua Published: 2017/8/16 21:13:39
The State Council, China's cabinet, on Wednesday made public a series of measures for ensuring the steady growth of foreign investment.
China should make its foreign investment environment "more law-based, internationalized and convenient" to promote growth and raise the quality of foreign investment, according to a document from the State Council.
Other measures include reducing market restrictions and introducing fiscal and taxation support policies, the statement said.