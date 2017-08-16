New cargo train to Poland

A new China-Europe freight train that links Poland with Ganzhou in East China's Jiangxi Province was launched Tuesday.



The cargo train, loaded with 41 containers carrying furniture, electronic goods, clothes and toys, departed from Ganzhou for Warsaw, capital of Poland via Manzhouli port in North China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.



According to Gui Jiaxiang, an official with the Ganzhou entry-exit inspection and quarantine bureau, Ganzhou has already established cargo train links with Russia and several Central Asian countries.





