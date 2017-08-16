Chinese national Under-20 team to play in German fourth-tier league

China's national Under-20 team will play matches in the fourth tier of German soccer this season as part of a drive to ramp up the fortunes of the much-maligned national side.
The Chinese government, led by soccer fan President Xi Jinping
, is investing money at the sport in hopes of ending years of national underachievement.
Xi wants China to host and challenge for the World Cup one day, but before that Chinese soccer bosses are targeting success at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.
As part of the all-out effort, Chinese soccer authorities have been forging links with reigning world champions Germany and on Wednesday said the Under-20 side will compete in the German fourth tier.
"For the Chinese men's Under-20 team to be able to train in Germany and to compete in the Regionalliga Suedwest, it's an important opportunity for Chinese soccer to learn from German soccer," the Chinese national side said in a statement.
The statement was issued after the Chinese and German soccer associations signed an agreement in Beijing.
The State-owned China News Service said the Chinese side's results will not count in the league placings.
The Under-20 team will begin playing in the second half of the season, from January onwards, according to a report by German sports news agency SID.
China's senior national team has long been an embarrassment to the country and is currently ranked down in 77th in the FIFA world rankings.