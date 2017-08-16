Schuerrle out for month

World Cup-winner Andre Schuerrle is set to miss the first four weeks of the new season after tearing his thigh muscle, Borussia Dortmund confirmed Wednesday.



His latest setback means Schuerrle will miss ­Dortmund's trip to Wolfsburg on Saturday in their ­opening league match of the new season. The 26-year-old has been dogged by injury since joining Dortmund in July 2016 for 30 million euros ($35.2 million) from Wolfsburg.



He was signed to much fanfare but struggled for form last season, managing just two goals and three assists in 15 Bundesliga games.



On Saturday, Schuerrle played in Dortmund's 4-0 German Cup win at minnows Rielasingen-Arlen, who play in the sixth tier of German football, but his torn thigh means he is out until mid-September at the earliest.

