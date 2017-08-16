Bacca joins Villarreal

Villarreal boosted their forward options ahead of the start of the Spanish season this weekend with the signing of Carlos Bacca on loan from AC Milan on Wednesday.



"Villarreal and AC Milan have reached an agreement for the loan of the Colombian striker Carlos Bacca, who will wear yellow for the 2017-18 season," Villarreal said in a statement. "The deal has an option to buy the player at the end of the season."



Bacca, 30, had a highly successful two-year spell in Spain with Sevilla between 2013 and 2015 as he won two Europa League titles and scored 49 goals in just 108 games before joining Milan for 30 million euros.



He also scored 31 times in 70 Serie A appearances for the Italian giants, but has been squeezed out after a huge spending spree backed by Milan's new Chinese owners.

