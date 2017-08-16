Xinjiang to start using new airspace control tech

Local civil aviation administration officials on Tuesday discussed the use of the ADS-B technology at a press conference, the China News Service reported.



ADS-B technology is a surveillance technology which allows an aircraft to be tracked by determining its position through satellite navigation and periodically broadcasting it. The technology could allow pilots to know their location and keep a distance from other aircraft. Ground stations can receive the information, which will alert aircraft to keep safe distance with each other.



The agency said the technology is perfect for expansive and complex terrain and will largely improve flight punctuality.



Urumqi controls about two million square meters of airspace, the largest in the country. The agency said no radar covers South Xinjiang.



Yang Hongmei, a senior official at the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC), said that using the ADS-B technology will improve its monitoring capability and enhance air traffic control safety.



Xinjiang has established 13 ADS-B ground stations, including seven in South Xinjiang.



