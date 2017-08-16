Agency says it can pinpoint MH370 location

Australia's main scientific agency said on Wednesday it believed with "unprecedented precision and certainty" that a missing Malaysia Airlines aircraft crashed into the sea northeast of an area scoured in a fruitless two-year underwater search.
The agency's assertion is based on satellite pictures taken two weeks after Flight MH370
went missing on March 8, 2014, with 239 people on board, on a flight to Beijing from the Malaysian capital of Kuala Lumpur.
But the Australian government rejected the conclusion of the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organization (CSIRO), issued in a report on Wednesday, saying it was not specific enough.
The disappearance of the Boeing 777 has become one of the world's greatest aviation mysteries. Australia, Malaysia and China called off an A$200 million ($160 million), two-year search in the Indian Ocean in January after finding nothing, despite the protests of families.
The CSIRO has previously raised doubts about the main 120,000 square kilometer underwater search zone, saying it believed the plane went down to the north of it. Its latest assertion was its most insistent yet and was based on a review of satellite images provided by the French military intelligence service and France's national space agency, CNES, which showed 70 pieces of debris with a dozen of those "probably" man-made.
"We think it is possible to identify a most-likely location of the aircraft, with unprecedented precision and certainty," the CSIRO said.
CSIRO oceanographer and the report's lead author, David Griffin, said that if the debris spotted in the pictures was authentic, then it supported previous ocean-drift analysis pointing to a crash zone just to the north of the area that was most thoroughly searched.
"It all fits together so perfectly, the only thing missing is proof that those actually are pieces of plane," Griffin said.
Australia has not ruled out resuming the search, but has said that would depend on finding credible evidence.
Australian transport minister Darren Chester said the new analysis "does not provide new evidence leading to a specific location of MH370."
Malaysia's deputy transport minister Aziz Kaprawi declined to comment, saying that he was awaiting further information from Australian authorities.