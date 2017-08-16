China lodges solemn representations with US over international religion report

China has lodged solemn representations with the US, after the latter listed China in its latest international religious report as one of the "countries of particular concern" on religion, China's Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.



The Chinese government fully respects and protects religious freedom, and people from all nationalities in all regions enjoy religious freedom in accordance with laws, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said at a press conference on Wednesday.



Hua's comments come after the US Department of State issued its International Religious Freedom Report for 2016 on Tuesday, which says that the Chinese government continues to "exercise control over religion and restrict the activities and personal freedom of religious adherents" when these were perceived to threaten State or Communist Party of China interests.



"The US report disregards the facts, and makes groundless accusations against China's religious status," Hua said.



Hua added that China firmly opposes the US' move and has lodged solemn representations with the US.



She added that "the fact is that the US is not perfect. We urge the US to respect the truth and mind its own business, and stop using the religion issue to meddle in other countries' domestic affairs."



The report also included Turkey and Saudi Arabia on the list.



