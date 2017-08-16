Grace Mugabe claims diplomatic immunity

Zimbabwe's first lady Grace Mugabe has claimed diplomatic immunity after being accused of assaulting a 20-year-old model, South African police said Wednesday.



"The suspect's lawyers and her government representatives made verbal representations that the suspect wished to invoke diplomatic immunity cover," according to a police statement.



The 52-year-old wife of President Robert Mugabe is accused of attacking Gabriella Engels on Sunday evening at a Johannesburg hotel where the first lady's two sons were staying.



Engels has registered a case with the police alleging assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm, saying she suffered deep cuts to her forehead and the back of her head.





