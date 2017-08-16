4 years without Big Ben’s bongs ‘not right’

Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday it could not be right for "Big Ben," the bell in the British parliament's clock tower whose bongs are one of the country's most familiar sounds, to fall silent for four years during renovations.



May joined other politicians who have protested at the news that the great bell, which has rung every hour for most of the past 157 years, would cease its bongs to ensure the safety of workers carrying out renovations on the tower.



"Of course we want to ensure that people are safe at work, but it can't be right for Big Ben to be silent for four years," May told reporters.



"I hope that the Speaker [of the House of Commons] ... will urgently look into this and ensure that we can hear Big Ben through those four years."



Big Ben's bongs, which are heard marking the start of some of the BBC's flagship news bulletins, are part of the soundtrack of daily life in the British capital and beyond.





