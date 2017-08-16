Kaepernick’s protest resonates with GT columnist, up to a point

When San Francisco 49ers back-up quarterback Colin Kaepernick decided not to stand for the national anthem during last year's NLF preseason, this columnist's gut reaction was disgust.



I grew up in a conservative, Midwestern rule-following family. My father and his father both served in the US military, so I perceived the act of not standing for the anthem as a blatant sign of disrespect toward their service.



But then my mind flashed back to 2010. At that time, I disapproved of the way Barack Obama, Nancy Pelosi and ­Harry Reid were treating the US ­Constitution - a sacred ­document, in my eyes - as a minor inconvenience. I was ashamed at the state of my home country.



When I attended high school sporting events, I was highly tempted to remain seated during the playing of the national anthem as a method of protest.



Ultimately, I stood. My conservative upbringing dictated that I wanted to honor my military relatives more than I wanted to draw attention to the corrupt officials who were mis-managing my country.



Having said that, I also valued the freedom that I enjoyed as a result of those relatives' courage, their willingness to put their lives on the line to protect freedom of speech.



There are many places in the world where refusing to stand for the national anthem results in severe punishment, or even death. Thanks to people like my father and grandfather, the US isn't one of those countries.



Free speech is not only one of the most fundamental elements of American ­culture; it's also one of the most ­misappropriated. It doesn't mean that anyone can say anything at any time. Free speech comes not only with guarantees, but also with consequences.



Kaepernick had the legal right to sit for the national anthem last year, and NFL teams have the right not to hire him this year. What a shame that liberals acknowledge the first notion, but not the second.



The author is a Chicago-based freelance writer. robvogtwriting@gmail.com

