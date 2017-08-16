Bacsinszky out of Open

Switzerland's Timea Bacsinszky has withdrawn from the US Open due to a lingering hand injury, the world No.24 said.



Bacsinszky, who will also miss this month's Connecticut Open in New Haven, was carrying a thigh injury during Wimbledon last month but said on Wednesday she had also been troubled by her hand since last year.



"Unfortunately, I was forced to pull out of New Haven and the US Open," said Bacsinszky, who reached the French Open semifinals earlier this year. "I still need to undertake a few exams for my hand. My priority ... is to let my body heal completely."



The US Open runs from August 28 to September 10 at Flushing Meadows, New York.

