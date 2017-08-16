Bacsinszky out of Open

Source:Agencies Published: 2017/8/16 23:23:40
Switzerland's Timea Bacsinszky has withdrawn from the US Open due to a lingering hand injury, the world No.24 said.

Bacsinszky, who will also miss this month's Connecticut Open in New Haven, was carrying a thigh injury during Wimbledon last month but said on Wednesday she had also been troubled by her hand since last year.

"Unfortunately, I was forced to pull out of New Haven and the US Open," said Bacsinszky, who reached the French Open semifinals earlier this year. "I still need to undertake a few exams for my hand. My priority ... is to let my body heal completely."

The US Open runs from August 28 to September 10 at Flushing Meadows, New York.

Posted in: TENNIS
