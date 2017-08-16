Taylor suffers setback

World and Olympic champion Christian Taylor suffered a double failure on Wednesday as he attempted to break the triple-jump world record at altitude in Tignes, France.



The 27-year-old double Olympic and triple world champion not only failed to trouble Jonathan Edwards' 22-year-old record of 18.29m but also finished second to US compatriot Will Claye.



Clay won with a modest effort of 17.42m while Taylor's jump of 16.99m was well off his personal best of 18.21m.

