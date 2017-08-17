DPRK says electricity production increasing despite sanctions

The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) said Wednesday it is increasing electricity production despite international sanctions.



The official Korean Central News Agency said workers in the field of electric-power production in the DPRK "are striving to ease the strain on power under the banner of self-reliance."



It quoted Kim Yong Chol, vice-minister of Electric Power Industry, as saying the workers "have performed new miracles and innovations in power production every day."



"The Pyongyang and Pukchang thermal power complexes applied firing technology without heavy oil by their own efforts and newly remodeled turbines and generators. The East Pyongyang Thermal Power Plant is introducing a technology for stabilizing the high temperature air combustion into production," said the report.



In hydro-power stations, workers over-fulfilled their daily production quotas by controlling the quantity of water and managing equipment in a proper way, it added.



The report did not provide any specific statistics or data on the power production.



Electricity production greatly depends on heavy fuels and other oil supplies whose imports are either banned or restricted under the United Nations (UN) sanctions on the DPRK for its nuclear and missile program.

