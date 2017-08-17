Chinese troops patrol control line on China-India border: FM spokesperson

Chinese border troops have always patrolled the Chinese side of the line of control on the China-India border, said a Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wednesday in response to a recent altercation between the two troops.



According to media reports, Chinese and Indian soldiers yelled and threw stones at each other in Ladakh, a disputed area between China, Pakistan and India in southeastern Kashmir on Tuesday.



Speaking at a daily press briefing, spokesperson Hua Chunying said she was not aware of the latest reports, but added that "Chinese border troops are always committed to maintaining peace on the China-India border and always patrol along the Chinese line of control."



"We urge the Indian side to abide by the line of control agreed upon in 1959 as well as relevant regulations and conventions between the two sides, and to earnestly safeguard peace and stability in the border area," Hua said.



She also urged India to immediately and unconditionally withdraw all troops and equipment that have encroached into Chinese territory in the Dong Lang (Doklam) area.



"This is the foundation and prerequisite to the solution of the incident," Hua said.



On June 18, more than 270 Indian border troops, carrying weapons and driving two bulldozers, crossed the boundary in the Sikkim Sector and advanced more than 100 meters into Chinese territory to obstruct road construction by the Chinese side, causing tension in the area.



The trespassing Indian troops numbered as many as 400 people at one point.



As of the end of July, there were still more than 40 Indian border troops and one bulldozer illegally remaining in the Chinese territory.

