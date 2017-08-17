UNICEF reaffirms support for Zambian children

The United Nations children's agency UNICEF on Wednesday reaffirmed its commitment towards addressing issues affecting children in Zambia.



Newly-appointed United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund representative to Zambia Noala Skinner said she will continue building on the successful cooperation with government, the international community and civil society organizations to support the rights and well-being of children and women during her tour of duty, according to a statement released by the agency.



The agency, she said, was committed to supporting Zambia's integrated and inclusive approach to development so that no one was left behind, adding that it recognizes the country's multi-faceted nature of sustainable development.



"Zambia is a young nation, we are confident that UNICEF, through its diverse programs, will continue to reach the majority of Zambia's population (children under the age of 18)," she said.

